Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, December 25, 2025

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 12/25/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Let the daily horoscope for December 25 bring you good tidings in matters of love, career, and health on Christmas Day!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, December 25, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 12/25/2025. © Nick Fewings Christmas is here, and the stars and planets are aligned for a time of peace, harmony, and joy! Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, give yourself the gift of astrology at this time of year. Being among friends and loved ones will fill you with energy and inspiration. With the help of astrology, you can channel these forces into those endeavors that mean the most to you. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, December 19, 2025 Find physical and emotional balance this Thursday, and let the stress melt away like snow! The daily horoscope is always on your side.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You have a disarming influence on people, especially in situations that start off as tense. Use your power to defuse any conflicts that may arise at this time of year. You're a natural diplomat.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't let up, you're on the verge of a breakthrough that will change the way you think and act. The near future will bring some surprises and plenty of things to get excited about.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Everything you touch will succeed if you use your imagination and creativity. Venus gives you a certain aura that makes you attractive to people looking for adventure. Be open to new experiences.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Not everything is meant to be taken seriously, Cancer. Loosen up and try not to let yourself be affected by what others do. You're emotionally volatile and need some space.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Have faith in the path you've chosen. Just because you've had a couple of missteps doesn't mean everything is lost. Perfection really is the enemy of the good in your case.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're eager to make progress and obstacles only spur you on even more. Still, you should pay attention to the signals your body is sending out. Rest, relaxation, and recovery aren't unaffordable luxuries, Virgo.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You can communicate your thoughts and feelings clearly and with precision. This will come in handy as you seek a spark in your love life. Joy and positivity follow you everywhere you go.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your partner will keep withdrawing as long as you don't give them your full attention. Take a strategic approach to financial matters and avoid unnecessary risks. Careful planning is required.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Other people's expectations are weighing heavily on your shoulders. Don't change your goals just because they're inconvenient, Sagittarius. You'll get a much-needed boost of confidence if you persist.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You've caught somneone's eye – now it's time for you to send out some clear signals. Be empathetic and willing to listen. What may seem like a mere flirt could turn into something more serious.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Open up to those closest to you and admit to your weaknesses. This will get you respect and potentially some much-needed help. You and your partner complement each other perfectly, you can always count on them.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20