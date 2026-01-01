Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, January 1, 2026

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 1/1/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

New year, new you! Get 2026 off to a great start with the tips in Thursday's daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Thursday, January 1, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday,1/1/2026. Is this your lucky year? 2026 falls under the sign of the Sun, the ruling planet. This new phase will also bring new opportunities and hurdles. Are you ready for the challenge? The daily horoscope can help you navigate each day with hope and direction, no matter what your zodiac sign. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Let astrology guide you as you make your way into the new year!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Focus on cultivating your artistic interests and deepening your social relationships. Stress is vanishing into thin air. Only if you give it your all will you start to see the progress you crave.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

A few words often say more than many, especially if you want to tell someone you love them. If things feel hectic and crazy, don't worry. You'll soon have everything under control again.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Nothing happens without a purpose. Get outside your own four walls, and try something new. Now is the time to cultivate a new hobby or return to an old one you've been neglecting.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Beautiful and fulfilling moments await. Surround yourself with good people who bring out the best in you and make you feel supported. Then those feelings of anxiety will dissipate. You are fit and energetic. Just make sure you don't get too over eager.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Tensions are rising, as are expectations. Don't let your nerves get the best of you. Trust that you are well prepared for the challenge. Stay consistent with your budgeting.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You will go through a series of ups and downs. This can get exhausting, but stick with it. In the end, you will reap the rewards. Make sure you are drinking enough water each day.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

When you fall in love, you fall hard! People can't get enough of you. You radiate positive energy, and this makes you popular and in demand. Don't get involved in power games at work.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You have a strong hand in negotiations. Don't show weakness, or you could see your successes being eroded. Remain calm, and don't let anyone get under your skin.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Take some time out to rest. You'll soon be fit and ready to get back in the ring. It's important to understand and respect your limits. If you keep overextending yourself, it will only lead to burnout.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your zest for action at work is remarkable, but have you thought carefully about what you want to achieve? If you are feeling flirty, don't hold back. You never know when a spark will light!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You will do a brilliant job at work and gain a lot of recognition. Doors are finally starting to open for you. Don't be afraid to share your ideas and seek feedback.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20