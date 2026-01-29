Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, January 29, 2026

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 1/29/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 1/29/2026. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra – every zodiac sign controls its own destiny anew every day. There are often obstacles in the way of your goals in love, career, health, and finances. Astrology can give you the uplifting boost needed to leap over every hurdle. Don't let perfect get in the way of the good. With ambition and humility, you can achieve anything you set your mind to. Harness the energies of the Moon, planets, and constellations in everything you do. With a little bit of cosmic luck and some hard work, you can fulfill your full potential. Find out how with the daily horoscope for January 29!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Professionally, you're enjoying a lot of variety and success. Don't let yourself be distracted by external expectations. Whoever manages to catch your eye now might be more than just a transient flirt.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You long for security, belonging, loyalty, and trust. That means you need to focus more on relationship and less on professional competition. Stay true to this principle.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Good music, good food, good people – that's the recipe to an improved mood. The stars are telling you to lay off most stressful activities, Gemini. You can still manage your workload without going all-out.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

A kind gesture touches your heart – it could be the start of something special! Lean into your warrior nature when confronted with challenges today. It's not the right time to back down.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

In your relationships, you remain extremely reserved. Aside from causing misunderstandings, this also makes you lonely. Think about what's stopping you from opening up.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Make it clear to your partner that you have your own dreams and expectations. There's a lot to do for you professionally before you get to where you want to be. Expect some more difficulties.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Look in the mirror, Libra! The person staring back at you is attractive, confidence, and full of vim. A boost of confidence will take you to the next level, both in your love life and in your career.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Give those around you a fair chance, being excessively judgmental will only make you more frustrated. Some of your mood swings are due to insecurity and the fear of failure. Don't take it out on others!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

If you are not making good progress, change your pattern, Sagittarius. Take things easy for a while, delegate if and when you can, and learn to take pleasure from the small things in life.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Get ready for a change in your love life. You seek the presence of sensitive and creative people, and that search will pay off soon. That doesn't mean everything will go swimmingly. Some emotional turbulence is possible.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

It's better to keep your feet on the ground and not let anyone talk you into anything extravagant today, especially when it comes to financial matters. Take a measured view and stay composed. Risk is your enemy today.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20