Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Astrology isn't all about the future. Sometimes, the best path to take is one that establishes a through line from what's been to what's yet to come. Learn the lessons of the past and keep yourself grounded in the present as you pursue a better tomorrow, zodiac signs! Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, balance is key to successfully achieving your goals. Tap into the energy of the planets and constellations, which have a mysterious influence on our thoughts and feelings. Your horoscope will help translate these cosmic messages into practical advice in matters of love, career, health, and finances. Take heart as you start a new day. The stars are on your side!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A bit of romance in your strictly regimented life is long overdue. Spend some quality time with your partner as Venus shines its invigorating light on your love life. Don't be surprised if you feel a huge boost of energy today.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You won't be able to cope with this heavy workload for much longer. Your body is waiting for you to give it a well-deserved break. Show patience and maturity by sorting out priorities from unnecessary details.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You've been made some big promises, but something is telling you to hang back and avoid overcommitting. Trust your instincts, Gemini. Before you make any decision, talk it out with the people you trust most of all.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

The powerful influence of a special person will help you discard all that shyness and fear of intimacy. Singles, don't miss this opportunity to open up. Sparks can suddenly fly and an innocent flirt could turn into a lot more.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You've been bubbling over with optimism and drive for some time now, which makes you ideal to take over a promising project at work. Be brave and put yourself forward. If you keep this up, things will really take off.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

High standards are important, but there's a risk you'll overshoot the mark with constant criticism of those around you. Don't externalize your dissatisfaction with yourself. Your ego is threatening to take over everything.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Professionally, you're about to go through a lean spell. Keep your distance from situations that require risky maneuvers. You're simply not in a position to achieve your goals at the moment. Stay patient instead.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Even if it feels difficult, there's no avoiding an honest conversation about the future with your partner. You can have both happiness and success, but it takes honesty and the willingness to be vulnerable, Scorpio.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

As a deeply empathetic person, there are days like this when emotions overwhelm your thoughts. That's fine, but it does pose the risk of poor decision-making. Avoid making big changes to your professional life today.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You are looking for meaning in your career. If you can't find it, that means it might be time to reassess the path you're on, Capricorn. Both body and mind need to be on the same page. Think holistically and take all possibilities into account.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Everyday life has a habit of dulling the senses. It would be easy to retreat back into your shell now, but it's important to resist the temptation. Reach out to love ones and draw inspiration from their love for you.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20