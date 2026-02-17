Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Today's horoscope for Tuesday, 2/17/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: There's no shame in showing your feelings. The daily horoscope reveals what the lunar energies have to say about your mood this Tuesday. There's not always a quick way out of difficult life situations, but if you keep an open mind, you can make changes for the better. Astrology can help you see things from a new perspective and find balance amidst the chaos. Center yourself this Tuesday with the help of the horoscope!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A silver lining is on the horizon! You can really smell the fresh breeze. Remember: the ends do not justify the means. Question your intentions, and make sure they are positive.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't bottle things up. Now is the time to share your feelings and emotions with others. You have a strong desire for more knowledge, as well as a very active imagination. Embrace your creative side!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your charisma makes you a natural leader. Put those skills to use in a positive way! Get your body moving – the exercise will free your mind and allow you to think clearly again.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You get angry when someone isn't pulling their weight in a team. Check in with them and see whether they are experiencing any difficulties before taking action. Make sure you are leading by example.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't be ashamed of your feelings, even if they are not reciprocated. Cupid's arrow will still find you. You can't expect other people to read your mind; communicate your needs clearly.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Make a conscious effort to distance yourself from people who are trying to take advantage of you. When you surround yourself with people who support you, you'll find how much of a difference it makes for your mental health.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

A difficult situation is not as hopeless as you think. Assert yourself! With a proactive mindset, you will be able to find a new path forward. Financially, you should prioritize stability right now.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Missing those butterflies in your stomach? Don't take the next step before you know if a relationship is right for you. Your career is on the upswing. If you have felt stagnant in the past, that's about to change.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Create some distance from people who only put pressure on you. Now is the right time to assess whether you are truly happy where you're at. Ask yourself whether you are on the right path and what changes you need to make.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't rush so much. Consciously slow down more often. If you are unhappy in your current job, now is a great time to explore other options. It's never too late to make a change!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your powers of attraction are irresistible! You are getting a lot of attention, whether you know it or not. You are a sponge for new knowledge. Now is a great time to pick up a book or start a course on something new you want to learn.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20