Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Today's horoscope for Wednesday, 12/24/2025

Take heart and inspiration from the daily horoscope for December 24 and give yourself the gift of astrology on Christmas Eve!

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 12/24/2025. © 123RF/storoch At the busiest time of year, it pays to take a step back and reflect on your journey. Past, present, and future all dovetail to give you a true picture of your life. As the stars align for deep introspection, this is your chance to use astrology as a tool for self-understanding and personal growth. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, December 18, 2025 Think holistically and connect the dots, whether you're searching for love, worried about work, or embarking on a new fitness regime. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every zodiac sign has reasons to be of good cheer! All you need to do is look closer.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're not perfect, so don't expect others to be either. Teamwork has brought you this far, so don't abandon it in favor of an egocentric approach. You'll need plenty of help at this busy time of year.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Stick to activities that make you feel inspired and energetic. Your lucky stars are shining brightly. Everything you touch turns to gold. Bask in the glow of a good period and share it with others.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You've learned to let go of the things that don't make you happy – now it's time to find what does. Look deep inside yourself and do some serious soul-searching. That feeling of uncertainty won't leave you until you're ready to be honest.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're sending mixed signals to someone who is interested in you. That may be because you're not sure what you want. Consult the stars and let yourself be vulnerable. Change is in the air.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Lean back and let the stress melt away, Leo. You're under no pressure to make quick decisions and have earned a break. Let others worry about the future for a change.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Forget what everyone else says and follow your convictions today. There may be rich rewards on the other side of a risky move. Stay calm and composed, you're in a good position to succeed in something that's important to you.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You should stick to what you know and be cautious when dealing with other people today. Conflict is brewing and emotions are running high. Make sure you keep a lid on your temper.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Through open communication, your relationship will overcome a sticky spot and emerge stronger than ever. Both you and your partner have a chance to grow, while singles attract plenty of attention with their wisdom.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your body is bursting with energy, give it a proper work out, Sagittarius. Physical activity will clear your mind and prepare you for a difficult spell. Don't make any rash decisions in financial matters, it's not the right time.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

All doors are open to you – choose wisely! Whether in career or love, the choices you make now may have long-lasting consequences. That's why it's crucial to reflect and consider all the angles.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your thoughts are erratic and disorganized, as are your actions. Pull the hand brake and enlist the help of those you trust. You need some guidance before you can get back on track.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20