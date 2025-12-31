Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Today's horoscope for Wednesday, 12/31/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

End 2025 on a high and step into a new year with hope in your heart with the daily horoscope for December 31!

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 12/31/2025. © 123RF/elen As another year comes to a close, the stars will show you the way forward. Endings and beginnings are two sides of the same coin. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, take this opportunity to look back to the past while planning for the future. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, December 29, 2025 Reflection has never been more important, with the planets and constellations aligned for important revelations. Take a moment to think about your journey in love and at work, reconnect to your body and emotions, and hold on tight to the people dearest to you. Let astrology usher in the new year full of opportunities for growth and happiness!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You've known this for a while, but now it's time to tackle it head-on: you and your partner have very different visions for the future. A lot of conflicting emotions are clouding your thinking. Speak your thoughts out loud.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Pay attention to your body today, a hidden vulnerability depletes your energy levels. Stay active and don't let the holiday stress grind you down. You can achieve more by focusing on the small things.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Hiding your true feelings will end up overwhelming you, Gemini. There's no point in acting tough to impress others. Be honest with yourself and your loved ones if you want next year to be better.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Try to relieve tension by being alone with your thoughts for a while today. Your emotional state is not great for being around others. Do only what gives you a sense of calm.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Careful planning will get your love life back on track, Leo. That means paying more attention to what you need, as opposed to what you want necessarily. You're well--placed to thrive financially.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

An unfulfilled ambition is gnawing at you and making you restless. Balance and harmony will come only when you let go of those doubts and fears holding you back, Virgo. You've got plenty of support.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

At the moment, no one can ignite that fiery passion you're capable of. That's OK, don't try to force it, especially while you're in the midst of the New Year's Eve chaos. Today is for having a good time – no more, no less.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You'll find the right words to resolve a conflict that's been brewing for a while. Be patient and understanding, emotions may run high, but remember that you're dealing with loved ones.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

If you make one New Year's resolution, let it be a determination not to let yourself get pushed around by anyone. Your work life will change dramatically if you use a boost of confidence from the stars to become more assertive.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

A positive astrological configuration will heighten your charisma. This will improve your personal and professional prospects. All you need is the courage to take the opportunities coming your way.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Financially, lean times await, but they will only be temporary. A period of more modest spending could have unexpected benefits for your fitness levels. Commit to a more active lifestyle.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20