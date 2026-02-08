Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, February 8, 2026

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 2/8/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Is love or an exciting new career opportunity on the horizon? Take a look at the daily horoscope to see how the stars are aligned for your zodiac sign this Sunday.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, February 8, 2026

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Don't dwell on past mistakes. Learn from them and look to the future! If things are stressful, don't worry. Calmer times are coming. Seize every opportunity as a chance to grow and develop. Don't get complacent or wait too long before taking the plunge. Looking for guidance as you forge your own path? Astrology is here to help! The horoscope reveals how the planetary movements, lunar energies, and star constellations will impact you this Sunday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

False flattery won't get you anywhere. If you put the hard work in, you can achieve anything. Project confidence, even when you don't feel it.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Singles should take a look around them – there may be someone there you hadn't noticed before. It's a good time to get your life in order. Work on tidying up your space.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Keep your distance from people who are too negative. You don't want those bad vibes to get you down. Luck will only get you so far. Make sure you are doing what you need to do to succeed.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Sharing is caring! Opening yourself up to others and showing generosity will also make you feel good. As you pursue your dreams, remember: a smile can open doors.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you have been putting off an important meeting or conversation for a long time, then you should tackle the matter now. You will feel much better after clearing the air. Make sure you get outdoors today.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Embrace change, and you will find yourself on the right path. Lean on your loved ones, and don't try to go it alone. Ask for help if things start to feel like too much.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Look for the root of the problem, and don't beat around the bush. Holding a grudge will only hurt you in the long run. Try to have those difficult conversations. You will get some unexpected good news.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You are ready to make a big change. You are good at adapting to the needs of others, which people appreciate. Make sure you are also making your boundaries clear.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You are flooded with new ideas and impressions. This is exciting but can also be overwhelming. A long walk can help restore some peace of mind. Be cautious about diving into big new commitments too soon.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Stop punishing yourself. It's okay to forgive yourself and move on. Don't take any big financial risks now. It's safer to wait things out and avoid acting on impulse.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Love is in the air! Both couples and singles are at risk of having their hearts stolen. Pay close attention to current developments and plan accordingly. You don't want to get caught flat-footed.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20