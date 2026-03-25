Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Wednesday 3/25/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Astrology has the scoop on the vibes about to shake up your Wednesday. Dive into the daily horoscope on March 25 to get all the inspiration you need.

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 3/25/2026. © 123RF/Stegarau Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: whether you are single or partnered, the vibes coming from planet Venus have surprises in store. A waxing crescent Moon in Capricorn will have plenty of influence on your emotional life. Astrology can help you direct this sometimes restless inner energy. A dose of good vibes or a small treat can work wonders when you're down. The sage advice from the stars can lift up your heart. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, March 21, 2026 Get the wisdom you need to make this Wednesday a success in matters of love, career, health, and fitness. With the daily horoscope on your side, there's nothing you can't achieve!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Make time for happiness and love, Aries. If work gets tough, don't back down. Show your boldness by seeking out new challenges.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Someone is grateful for your open ear and your advice. A business idea didn't deliver, but that doesn't mean you should give up. Your thinking is sound.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're very seductive and have a strong erotic vibe. Stay open to new inspiration and don't hesitate to try out less obvious solutions to problems at work.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Lately, you've been little too comfortable and slow to react. By the time you get moving, someone else has already cashed in. Stop being so reserved. Show your commitment and be clear.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Watch your money, Leo. Your bank balance isn't super stable, and you've got payments to make. You have the power to persevere when the going gets tough. You'll solve those problems, just don't be overly critical.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You've been hurt before, so don't be shy about sharing your feelings, especially if you're disgusted. Optimism is great, but don't be naive. Exercise caution when appropriate.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

A harmonious partnership fills you with strength. Good times are coming, Libra. Embrace that peace and avoid the hustle and bustle. This is the perfect for reflection.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Wise advice will keep money in your pocket. You've got real skills when it comes to persuasion. Use them to further your plans in finances.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Once again, someone is trying to mess with your progress. You've got to deal with that troublemaker. You're like a log in the river; you can't help but float. You'll reach the top effortlessly.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Change is in the air. You're craving something different. There's already so much you've achieved. It's time to treat yourself to some rest, time off, and thinking about the future.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're done with being dissatisfied and ready to leave the familiar path. This change promises to be positive. It's all right to be unhappy about how things have been going.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20