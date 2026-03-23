Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, March 23, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Monday 3/23/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What are you looking for this Monday? No matter what your goals are at the start of a new week, the daily horoscope on March 23 can help you tap into the inspiring energy of the universe!

Your free horoscope on Monday, March 23, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 3/23/2026. © 123rf.com/rolffimages Every zodiac sign has a unique message from the stars waiting to be discovered. Challenges in life are there to be overcome. If you are stuck and happiness and harmony feel out of reach, the stars can help. The sun in Aries sends boldness, and the waxing Moon in Taurus is grounding. Today is good for setting and pursuing concrete goals. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, March 20, 2026 Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, and Taurus: look deep within yourself and find the answers to life's big questions. Astrology can show you the way!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Aries, being careless with money will ruin you. Haven't you learned your lesson? Don't worry, the right words will come when you need them.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're losing that sense of control and melting into a puddle of happiness. Follow the call of your heart. Do what you enjoy. Soak up those pleasures.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your emotional life is currently out of balance. You're letting wildly unfair expectations ruin your days. That criticism of your partner can be very hurtful.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't rest on your laurels today. Past wins can quickly turn into losses if you don't nurture them. Progress is a journey, not a destination, Cancer!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Get those vitamins in you in the AM. Today will be busy and tough. Rest may not happen until the second half of the day. Talking about your issues can do you good. Just remember to stick to the facts.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Aggression won't get you where you need to go. Control that temper of yours, and don't let the situation make you boil over. Things will be easier when you're calm. That flirt figured out how to speak to your soul.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Someone's caught your eye, and all you can think about is when you'll meet them again. Remember, patience is a virtue.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

How would you feel if you took time to relax more often? You don't miss a thing with your keen eye for detail. Don't harp on the negative, or you'll miss out on the good things. Don't let a bad mood be a block.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

It's OK to be disappointed if a romantic endeavor didn't pan out. Let it go after processing what happened and go on to pursue your goals with self-confidence and vigor.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're under pressure and can't see the light at the end of the tunnel. Believe in yourself and your goals, Capricorn. Address your finances with brutal honesty, avoiding the problem is only weighing on your psyche.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Initiative and self-confidence guarantee the success of your plans. Don't barrel your way through every obstacle. Instead, get a feeling for the situation. Then you can be sure you're working in the right direction.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20