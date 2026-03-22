Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, March 22, 2026
Which zodiac signs need to get moving, and which can afford an afternoon nap? Your daily horoscope for Sunday can give you the scoop on what vibes are coming.
Your free horoscope on Sunday, March 22, 2026
Grab hold of your own fate and create harmony in your life.
With a little more consideration and mindfulness, even the tough stuff gets easier.
Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, and Aries: the moon is a waxing crescent in Taurus.
These lunar energies can offer stability, even as the weather changes. Your horoscope can help those star signs feeling a little lost get a grip.
Your horoscope might hold the key to making that decision that's been haunting your dreams.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Success will come when the time is right. Remember, your sweetheart doesn't think or feel the same way you do.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Now's the time to follow your heart. Do what you enjoy. Only clear plans will lead to progress and development. Be prepared to pursue those goals and be consistent.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You have to be ready for everything to come fast and hard at work. Creative Geminis should be on the lookout for new trends, as they can inspire great ideas. Gossipers need to take care if they want to stay out of trouble.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Think that plan all the way through. Half-baked ideas won't do you any good. You look calm, but you've got some pent-up aggression. Don't lose control.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Live and let live could be your motto. One message won't dissolve every financial worry. Stick to your budget, and try to avoid any excess spending.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Not every call gets an answer. Fresh air will do you good. Go for that long walk and recharge. Dare to take a deep dive into your dreams.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You are loving the new spring fashions. This isn't good for your savings. Everyone's been waiting for you to open up. What's holding you back? Let them in, Libra.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You want to show off your talents, but you've still got to shake off some shyness. Use your smarts in negotiations; your wallet will thank you.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Be sensible and think. You can't always have it all, Sag. Say goodbye to lazy and dishonest relationships. Open conversations with good friends are like therapy.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
A glance hits you right in the heart. Someone is waiting for an answer. Too much hesitation will have you missing out. Why are you still holding on to old issues? Look to the future.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Your partner is being loyal. When they make you an offer, you have to decide if you want to accept. Don't let others find a solution to your problems. You need to solve that family matter on your own.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
It's not always easier together. Relationships can be tough, Pisces. You and your love may be going through a rough patch. You may need to make a course correction to your life goals. You want to create something meaningful that will give you clarity.
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