Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Every ending is a new beginning. Let go of the past and let the daily horoscope for November 12 guide you towards a better future in love, career, and health!

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 11/12/2025. © 123RF/ambrozinio Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, the energies of the universe play an active role in every choice you make. But that doesn't mean fate is ever set in stone. Control over the future ultimately lies with you. Take charge and chase your dreams with the help of astrology, with its practical messages and inspirational advice. As the Moon continues to wane, let the stars shine their light on what has been, what is, and what's yet to come. Reflecting on your journey so far can help guide you down the right path moving forward.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're able to use a situation to your own advantage and implement your plans at work. Although you're prone to over-intellectualizing your problems, the solution will always lie within your emotional side.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Offer support to your partner at a difficult time, this is a sure way to strengthen the bonds of your relationship. Sometimes, it's important to look past your own interests if you want to become a better person.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

A big decision at work requires more than just gut instinct. It won't be long before you get to taste the fruits of your labor, Gemini. Just be aware of all the pluses and minuses before you pull the trigger.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your charisma is irresistible today, both in personal and professional circumstances. Use it wisely, Cancer. Strength and fitness levels are through the roof, which makes you think more clearly.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You won't allow anyone to tell you what to do. Sure, that may make you a strong personality, but it also creates conflicts and difficulties at work. Compromise isn't a dirty word!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Financially, you're fully secure, yet you still act as if you're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Relax, Virgo! What's the point in all that hard work if you can't enjoy the results? Treat yourself today!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

An explosive flirt will get your heart racing. Indulge your romantic side and let go of doubts. There's plenty of time for you to explore the deeper reaches of your heart. This moment is for pure enjoyment.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're focusing far too much on the little things, Scorpio. Losing sight of the big picture has led you astray. Stop, take a breath, and reflect on what's gone wrong. Nothing will change otherwise.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Trying hard and showing full commitment hasn't gotten you the recognition you crave. That's the problem with trying to please others all the time. Reassess your priorities before you waste even more energy.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Someone is tempting you with a financial offer that sounds too good to be true. Trust your instincts instead of false promises, Capricorn. There are no shortcuts to success, so stay patient.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Even if there are always grumblers, be secure in the fact that you're doing a great job. You have the full support of colleagues and supervisors. Be brave enough to take on more responsibility.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20