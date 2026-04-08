American journalist released after kidnapping but Iraqi armed group issues warning

Baghdad, Iraq - Iraq's powerful armed group Kataeb Hezbollah on Tuesday released freelance US journalist Shelly Kittleson, a week after she was kidnapped in Baghdad.

Freelance US journalist Shelly Kittleson was released by the Iraqi armed group Kataeb Hezbollah a week after her kidnapping. © AFP

Her release was announced hours before the US and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire in more than one month of war.

"In recognition of the national stances of the outgoing prime minister, we have decided to release the American defendant Shelly Kittleson, on the condition that she leave the country immediately," Abu Mujahid al-Assaf, a security official in the Iran-backed group, said in a brief statement.

He added that this was an exceptional gesture that would "not be repeated again in the coming days, as we are in a state of war launched by the Zionist-American enemy against Islam, and in such cases many considerations are discarded."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio later said that she had been freed.

"We are relieved that this American is now free and are working to support her safe departure from Iraq," Rubio said in a statement.

A senior Iraqi security official had earlier told AFP that authorities arrested a member of a pro-Iran group believed to be connected to the abduction.

Rubio said that Kittleson was abducted by Kataeb Hezbollah, which is blacklisted by the US.

Kittleson, who is based in Rome but has reported extensively from the Middle East, worked for publications including Al-Monitor.

Baghdad was once notorious for kidnappings and attempted abductions, but they have decreased as the security situation in Iraq improved in recent years.