US and Iran agree to ceasefire truce an hour before Trump's ominous deadline

Washington DC - The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire Tuesday barely an hour before President Donald Trump 's deadline to obliterate the rival country was set to expire, with Tehran to temporarily reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire Tuesday barely an hour before President Donald Trump's deadline to obliterate the rival country was set to expire. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

After more than a month of blistering attacks by the US and Israel, Iran said it had agreed to talks with Washington to begin Friday in Pakistan on a path to end the conflict.

Trump said he had spoken to Pakistan's leaders who "requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran."

"Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed safe passage for two weeks for ships through the Strait of Hormuz, the gateway for one-fifth of the world's oil which Tehran sealed off in retaliation for the war launched on Febraury 28.

"If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations," Araghchi said.

Trump said that the US was "very far along" in negotiating a long-term agreement with Iran, which had submitted a 10-point plan that he said was "workable."