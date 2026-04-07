Florida liger loves to cuddle – but this lion-tiger mix suffers from health issues!

Apopka, Florida - An eight-year-old animal in Florida is a big golden cat that boasts the genetics of both a tiger and a lion. Unfortunately, this chimera has lots of genetic health issues.

This big cat is a mix between a lion and a tiger. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/The CARE Foundation

When this big cat-hybrid was just nine weeks old, he was transported from Illinois to the Care Foundation in Apopka, Florida. Animal rescuers raised him with a bottle.

This chimera is a so-called "liger"– i.e., half tiger, half lion – just like his mother.

His father is a purebred lion, according to his rescuers.

He is the only one of his kind in Florida. He's such a rarity that his keepers call him the "unicorn of the big cats."

This "big boy" looks more like a lion than a tiger, and as a reel from his caregivers shows, he loves to cuddle and boop his keepers with his nose.

He celebrated his eighth birthday last September and weighs an impressive 800 pounds!