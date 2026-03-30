American University of Beirut moves to online learning after Iran threats

Beirut, Lebanon - The American University of Beirut on Sunday said it would operate remotely over the next two days, following the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' threat to target US universities in the region.

People walk past the main gate to the campus of the American University of Beirut in the center of the Lebanese capital. © ANWAR AMRO / AFP

"Like many of you, we learned early this morning of threats issued against American universities in the region," AUB President Fadlo Khouri said in a statement.

"At this time, we have no evidence of direct threats against our university, its campuses or medical centers. At the same time, out of an abundance of caution, we will operate fully online on Monday and Tuesday, with the exception of essential personnel."

Classes and exams will be carried out remotely, Khouri added.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Sunday threatened to target US universities in the Middle East after saying US-Israeli strikes had destroyed two Iranian universities.

"If the US government wants its universities in the region to be free from retaliation... it must condemn the bombing of the universities in an official statement by 12 noon on Monday, March 30, Tehran time," said the statement published by Iranian media.

"We advise all employees, professors, and students of American universities in the region and residents of their surrounding areas" to stay a kilometer (0.6 miles) away from campuses, the statement added.