Dog owner tries to get cute video on beach day – but things take a hilarious turn

All she wanted to do was get a cute video of her two dogs Ellie and Archie on the beach, but instead, this owner got so much more!

By Christian Norm

All she wanted to do was get a cute video of her two dogs Ellie and Archie on the beach, but instead, this owner got so much more!

Dogs Ellie and Archie are often on the beach, but the mishap that happened to Ellie this time was new. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@allthingsellie_ The clip has been going viral on Instagram since the beginning of the week, showing female dog Ellie and male dog Archie frolicking on the beach and running towards their owner. Ellie, in particular, is clearly visible in the video, running straight towards the camera while her companion is out of focus in the background. What starts quickly switches to slow-motion mode after a few seconds, giving the social media audience enough time to recognize the beach hole that Ellie is heading straight for. Dogs Dog thinks he's being kidnapped – but what's actually behind it has TikTok laughing! At first, it almost looks as if she wants to jump in on purpose, but when the time comes, her look speaks volumes!

The look says it all: in that second, Ellie realizes that things are going downhill. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@allthingsellie_

Dog's unfortunate run-in with beach hole goes viral

"No harm done!" Ellie seems to want to tell her owner as she jumps up to the camera immediately after the fall. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@allthingsellie_ As her front paws plunge into the hole, she looks directly into the camera, quite puzzled. There's no doubt about it: the dog definitely didn't see that coming! Shortly afterwards, the four-legged friend sinks so low that she rolls over completely. Dogs Golden retriever tries desperately to stay awake – and the reason is too sweet! Ellie then disappears from the frame for just a moment, only to reappear right in front of the lens as if to say: "No harm done." Instagram has been buzzing with excitement ever since, as the clip has already racked up more than 38 million clicks and a good two million likes in just three days. The comment section, which is filled with thousands of posts, has naturally given rise to a number of questions, such as where the hole came from in the first place. Ellie's owner answered this question in her Insta story on Thursday, saying that someone had previously built sandcastles and dug holes at the site. Ellie had been walking on the beach since her puppy days, but nothing like this had ever happened to her before.