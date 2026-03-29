Houthis missile attacks on Israel spark fear that Middle East war will spread further

Tehran, Iran - Yemen's Iran -backed Houthi rebels joined the month-old Middle East war, claiming two missile attacks on Israel that raised concern on Sunday about the war spreading to the Red Sea.

Young Houthi supporters hold weapons during a rally in solidarity with Iran and Lebanon, amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Friday. © MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP

Fears of a widening conflict came as the Washington Post reported that the Pentagon was preparing plans for weeks of US ground operations in Iran – though it said President Donald Trump has yet to approve any deployment.

The involvement of Houthi rebels has added a new complexity to a conflict that has already impacted a wide swathe of the Middle East.

During Israel's recent war in Gaza, the Houthis – claiming solidarity with Palestinians – attacked shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, forcing companies to take costly detours.

Until Saturday, they had sat out the latest conflict, even as the Red Sea grew more vital.

A Houthi spokesman on Saturday said the group fired "a barrage of cruise missiles and drones targeting several vital and military sites" in Israel.