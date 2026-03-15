FCC issues astonishing threat to media outlets that run critical coverage of Trump's war on Iran

Washington DC - The Federal Communications Commission on Saturday threatened media outlets over negative coverage of President Donald Trump's ongoing war on Iran .

FCC chairman Brendan Carr threatened to revoke the broadcasting licenses of media outlets that dare to run critical coverage of the US war on Iran. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Brendan Carr, chairman of the FCC – which oversees US radio, TV, and internet media – said broadcasters risked losing their licenses over critical news coverage.

"The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not," Carr said in a post on X.

"Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions – also known as the fake news – have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up."

Carr's statement did not single out any news outlet, but it included a Trump social media post in which the president called out "an intentionally misleading headline by the Fake News Media" on five tanker planes hit by Iran strikes in Saudi Arabia.

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, a US-based free speech advocacy organization, slammed Carr's "authoritarian" warning as "outrageous."

"When the government demands the press become a state mouthpiece under the threat of punishment, something has gone very wrong," it said on X.

Since Israel and the US first launched their unprovoked war on Iran on February 28, both Trump and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth have regularly slammed critical stories as "fake news."

On Friday both the Pentagon and White House called out CNN after it ran a story suggesting Washington had underestimated Iran's ability to disrupt global oil traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

"This story is 100% FAKE NEWS," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X.

Carr last year threatened the broadcast license of ABC following comments made by late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel on the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.