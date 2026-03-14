Dog abandoned by family after years has shelter workers heartbroken: "This boy did nothing wrong"

Eight years ago, male dog Winchester was placed with a family by Starfish Animal Rescue in Illinois. Now, after all this time, things have taken a bitter turn.

By Christian Norm

Plainfield, Illinois - Workers at an Illinois animal shelter are used to dealing with sad cases, but the sad story of one dog really broke the hearts of the entire team.

After eight years in a family, Winchester the dog suddenly found himself taken back to an animal shelter with no explanation.
After eight years in a family, Winchester the dog suddenly found himself taken back to an animal shelter with no explanation.  © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Starfish Animal Rescue

As a puppy, Winchester was adopted by a loving family almost nine years ago.

At the start of this month, though, a piece of shocking news came through.

"Winchester had been dropped off at DuPage County Animal Services – without our knowledge or any opportunity to intervene," Starfish Animal Rescue announced on Facebook.

Rescue dog traumatized by failed adoptions sees his luck turn thanks to heartbreaking video
Dogs Rescue dog traumatized by failed adoptions sees his luck turn thanks to heartbreaking video

"All that came with him was a handwritten note from his family saying this was going to be very hard on him, asking that he be given extra love… and a small cute little costume tucked beside him."

The shelter published several photos of the older male dog, who had also been given a dog costume by his former family. No explanation was provided as to why they no longer wanted their faithful furry friend with them after all these years.

A carer from Starfish Animal Rescue made her way to her colleagues at the other shelter to pick up Winchester, who greeted the woman with a wagging tail.

"We have him safe now. But he is currently in a very temporary situation, and we urgently need a foster home for him," wrote the shelter.

"This boy did nothing wrong. He deserves softness, patience, and stability – especially after losing everything familiar to him."

Winchester the dog is simply too old and is used to living with a family, so the shelter is likely to be far too stressful for him in the long term.
Winchester the dog is simply too old and is used to living with a family, so the shelter is likely to be far too stressful for him in the long term.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Starfish Animal Rescue

Thankfully, an update provided so much-needed good news: "Winchester is in a loving foster home now. We will update his story here as well."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Starfish Animal Rescue

More on Dogs: