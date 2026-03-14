Dog abandoned by family after years has shelter workers heartbroken: "This boy did nothing wrong"

Plainfield, Illinois - Workers at an Illinois animal shelter are used to dealing with sad cases, but the sad story of one dog really broke the hearts of the entire team.

After eight years in a family, Winchester the dog suddenly found himself taken back to an animal shelter with no explanation. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Starfish Animal Rescue

As a puppy, Winchester was adopted by a loving family almost nine years ago.

At the start of this month, though, a piece of shocking news came through.

"Winchester had been dropped off at DuPage County Animal Services – without our knowledge or any opportunity to intervene," Starfish Animal Rescue announced on Facebook.

"All that came with him was a handwritten note from his family saying this was going to be very hard on him, asking that he be given extra love… and a small cute little costume tucked beside him."

The shelter published several photos of the older male dog, who had also been given a dog costume by his former family. No explanation was provided as to why they no longer wanted their faithful furry friend with them after all these years.

A carer from Starfish Animal Rescue made her way to her colleagues at the other shelter to pick up Winchester, who greeted the woman with a wagging tail.

"We have him safe now. But he is currently in a very temporary situation, and we urgently need a foster home for him," wrote the shelter.

"This boy did nothing wrong. He deserves softness, patience, and stability – especially after losing everything familiar to him."