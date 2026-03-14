Dog abandoned by family after years has shelter workers heartbroken: "This boy did nothing wrong"
Plainfield, Illinois - Workers at an Illinois animal shelter are used to dealing with sad cases, but the sad story of one dog really broke the hearts of the entire team.
As a puppy, Winchester was adopted by a loving family almost nine years ago.
At the start of this month, though, a piece of shocking news came through.
"Winchester had been dropped off at DuPage County Animal Services – without our knowledge or any opportunity to intervene," Starfish Animal Rescue announced on Facebook.
"All that came with him was a handwritten note from his family saying this was going to be very hard on him, asking that he be given extra love… and a small cute little costume tucked beside him."
The shelter published several photos of the older male dog, who had also been given a dog costume by his former family. No explanation was provided as to why they no longer wanted their faithful furry friend with them after all these years.
A carer from Starfish Animal Rescue made her way to her colleagues at the other shelter to pick up Winchester, who greeted the woman with a wagging tail.
"We have him safe now. But he is currently in a very temporary situation, and we urgently need a foster home for him," wrote the shelter.
"This boy did nothing wrong. He deserves softness, patience, and stability – especially after losing everything familiar to him."
Thankfully, an update provided so much-needed good news: "Winchester is in a loving foster home now. We will update his story here as well."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Starfish Animal Rescue