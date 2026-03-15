Israeli airstrike on Lebanese healthcare center kills medical staff and sparks outrage

Beirut, Lebanon - Lebanon's Health Ministry said on Saturday that several healthcare workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit a medical facility in a southern town near the border with Israel.

An Israeli airstrike on a healthcare center in the Lebanese town of Burj Qalawiya killed at least a dozen medical staff. © KAWNAT HAJU / AFP

In a statement, the ministry said 12 medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, were killed in the strike, while another healthcare worker was injured.

It said the toll remains preliminary as rescue operations continue and teams search for people believed to be missing under the rubble in the town of town of Burj Qalawiya.

The ministry condemned the attack, denouncing the ongoing Israeli violence against healthcare workers as Israel continues to assault Lebanon as part of the wider war on Iran launched on February 28. The Lebanese group Hezbollah had entered the fray in retaliation to the assassination of Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Such attacks contradict international humanitarian laws protecting medical personnel," the ministry in Beirut said.

It added that the strike was the second attack on the health sector within a few hours, following an earlier incident that targeted paramedics in the town of al-Sawwaneh.

The Israeli army said it was looking into the incident

Spain was among the countries to "condemn in the strongest possible terms" the latest Israeli atrocity.

"Attacks on hospitals, in this and other contexts such as Gaza, constitute a flagrant and unacceptable violation of international humanitarian law, and must be investigated. Hospitals are never military targets," the Spanish ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.