Iran unveils list of US tech giants to be targeted in major retaliation for assassination campaign

Tehra, Iran - Iran 's Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday that US tech giants like Apple, Google, and Meta would be hit if more Iranian leaders were assassinated.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said it would begin targeting the regional infrastructure of US tech giants starting Wednesday. © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & Pius Koller

"These companies, starting from 8:00 PM Tehran time (3:30 PM ET) on Wednesday, April 1, should expect the destruction of their relevant units in exchange for every assassination in Iran," the Guards said in a statement listing the names of 18 companies it called complicit in the killing of officials.

"We advise the employees of these institutions to immediately leave their workplaces to preserve their lives," they added.

The threat comes as President Donald Trump says he involved in talks to end to the conflict, while also threatening to amplify the unprovoked US-Israeli assault on the Islamic republic.

The Guards' statement said the Trump administration and tech firms had "ignored our repeated warnings regarding the necessity" of halting operations targeting top Iranian officials, alleging that the tech firms are the "main element in designing and tracking assassination targets."

As a result, those on the list – which also includes Intel, Microsoft, Oracle, Tesla, Palantir, and Nvidia – risk retaliation.

"Companies that actively participate in terrorist designs will face reciprocal action for every targeted assassination," the statement said.

Supreme leader Ali Khamenei and Revolutionary Guards commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour were killed on the first day of the war on February 28, with the US and Israel seeking to kill an entire echelon of the Iranian leadership.

The Islamic republic's powerful security chief, Ali Larijani, has also been killed, as have many other prominent figures.