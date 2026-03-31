Iran fires missiles across Middle East as Trump threatens key infrastructure

Tehran, Iran - Iran fired missiles across the Middle East on Tuesday as its capital was hit by fresh explosions, after US President Donald Trump threatened the country's key oil export hub, power stations, and desalination plants.

A woman talks on the phone while standing amid a damaged residential neighborhood in Tehran hit by a strike amid the US-Israeli war on Iran on March 30, 2026. © Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency via REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump's partner in attacking Iran, said more than half of his military aims had been achieved, but both leaders refused to put a timeline on ending their war of aggression.

As sirens rang out in Jerusalem, Israel's military said it had responded to fresh Iranian missiles, while local Iranian media reported new explosions in Tehran that caused "power outages in parts" of the capital.

Before the latest strikes on Tehran, Israel issued a warning on X to residents of an area in the west of the city saying it would "attack military infrastructure" there.

Iran, meanwhile, fired a new salvo of missiles at Gulf nations it accuses of serving as a launchpad for US strikes.

In Dubai, four people were wounded by falling debris from intercepted projectiles while an Iranian attack sparked a fire at a Kuwaiti oil tanker in the city's port, said authorities in the financial hub.

In Saudi Arabia, authorities said they intercepted eight ballistic missiles, hours after Iran's top diplomat called on Riyadh to "eject US forces."

Trump warned Monday that if Iran did not strike a war-ending deal – which included reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane – US forces would destroy "all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!)."

But the Wall Street Journal reported Trump also told aides he was willing to end the war even if the strait remains largely closed – likely strengthening Tehran's control on the waterway.

Refusing to back down, an Iranian parliamentary committee voted to impose tolls on vessels in the strait, the passageway through which one-fifth of global oil passes, and completely ban ships from the US and Israel.

The strait had been open before the war, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio has recently spoken of building a "coalition" to oppose the Iranian tolling plan.

"It sets an incredible precedent," Rubio told Al-Jazeera of the tolls.

"So this means that nations can now take over international waterways and claim them as their own," Rubio said of the waterway the US president recently called the "Strait of Trump."