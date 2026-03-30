Viral Video of the Day for March 30, 2026: Man drops entire McDonald's tray in cartoonish slip!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Vietnam - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man in Vietnam became an unlikely internet star after slipping on a wet floor at McDonald's and sending his entire tray of food flying.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the man carefully carries his tray back to his friend's table when he suddenly hits a slick patch on the floor and goes down in a dramatic, cartoon-style tumble.

His food and drink sadly crashed to the ground.

"What kind of goofy cartoon fall was that," one viewer hilariously asked.

Another wrote, "You just filmed a settlement. Thank you for your service."

Check it out:

This McDonald's run did NOT go as planned for this poor guy on TikTok!
This McDonald's run did NOT go as planned for this poor guy on TikTok!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jayfirth
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Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jayfirth

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