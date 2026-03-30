Viral Video of the Day for March 30, 2026: Man drops entire McDonald's tray in cartoonish slip!

Vietnam - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man in Vietnam became an unlikely internet star after slipping on a wet floor at McDonald's and sending his entire tray of food flying.

In the clip, the man carefully carries his tray back to his friend's table when he suddenly hits a slick patch on the floor and goes down in a dramatic, cartoon-style tumble.

His food and drink sadly crashed to the ground.

"What kind of goofy cartoon fall was that," one viewer hilariously asked.

Another wrote, "You just filmed a settlement. Thank you for your service."

Check it out: