Trump says blockade of Iranian ports to continue despite reopening of Strait of Hormuz

Washington DC - Iran on Friday said the Strait of Hormuz would remain "completely open" as long as a ceasefire in the Middle East lasts, a gesture of goodwill welcomed but not reciprocated by President Donald Trump .

Iran announced the Strait of Hormuz would remain "completely open" for as long as a ceasefire in the Middle East lasts. © REUTERS

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had announced earlier Friday that the strait, vital for the global trade in oil and other commodities, will remain "completely open" as long as a ceasefire in Iran and Lebanon lasts.

"THANK YOU!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, confirming the waterway was "FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE."

Yet in a second message posted a few minutes later, Trump announced: "The naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete."

"This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated," he said added in all caps.

Trump had said to reporters on Thursday that a peace deal with Iran was "very close" despite the fact that talks led by Vice President JD Vance in Pakistan at the weekend did not reach any breakthrough.