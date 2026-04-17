Trump says blockade of Iranian ports to continue despite reopening of Strait of Hormuz
Washington DC - Iran on Friday said the Strait of Hormuz would remain "completely open" as long as a ceasefire in the Middle East lasts, a gesture of goodwill welcomed but not reciprocated by President Donald Trump.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had announced earlier Friday that the strait, vital for the global trade in oil and other commodities, will remain "completely open" as long as a ceasefire in Iran and Lebanon lasts.
"THANK YOU!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, confirming the waterway was "FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE."
Yet in a second message posted a few minutes later, Trump announced: "The naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete."
"This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated," he said added in all caps.
Trump had said to reporters on Thursday that a peace deal with Iran was "very close" despite the fact that talks led by Vice President JD Vance in Pakistan at the weekend did not reach any breakthrough.
He also claimed Israel and Lebanon had agreed a temporary 10-day truce, though Lebanese authorities said its neighbor to the south had almost immediately violated the deal by launching more attacks.
Cover photo: REUTERS