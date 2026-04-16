Pope Leo issues latest pointed message: "World is being ravaged by a handful of tyrants"

Bamenda, Cameroon - Pope Leo XIV urged reconciliation during a visit to Cameroon on Thursday amid ongoing wars and violence being stoked by "a handful of tyrants" in yet another pointed message.

Pope Leo XIV slammed "a handful of tyrants" ravaging the world through wars as he called for peace during ta trip to Cameroon. © REUTERS

A conflict has raged in the region since 2017, with thousands killed in the fighting between government forces and separatists. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

The head of the Catholic Church singled out religious communities who trying to mediate as an example for other regions of the world.

"I wish this would happen in so many other places on earth! Blessed are the peacemakers! But woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth," he said.

"The world is being ravaged by a handful of tyrants, yet it is held together by a multitude of supportive brothers and sisters!" the pope added, the latest in a series of increasingly forthright condemnations of warmongering world leaders.

Among them is Leo's compatriot, President Donald Trump, who has launched unprecedented public attacks on the pontiff over his criticism of the disastrous war on Iran.

Cameroon is Leo's second stop on an 11-day trip to Africa, after Algeria.

He is set to celebrate Mass later on Thursday with tens of thousands of faithful in Bamenda.

On Wednesday he appealed to the government of long-serving President Paul Biya to strive for peace.