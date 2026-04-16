World Central Kitchen founder warns Trump's Iran war will trigger worldwide famine

World Central Kitchen's founder José Andrés warned that the war in the Middle East could trigger a years-long worldwide famine. © Collage: AFP/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images & AFP/Abbas Fakih

The World-famous chef, who founded WCK in 2010 to help provide food relief across much of the world, said that governments around the world should stop focusing exclusively on the oil crisis and start looking at the fertilizer trade.

In an interview with the Guardian on the sidelines of Semafor's global economy conference in Washington DC, Andrés said that a "silent" collapse was occurring due to the war started by the US and Israel.

"I foresee a very big increase in famine across the world by the fall of 2026 and 2027," Andrés said. "It is not only oil that leaves through the strait of Hormuz – it is also heavy, heavy fertilizers."

He warned that yields will likely drop because fertilizers aren't arriving in time for crucial planting windows. If those crops don't get planted at the right time, severe shortages will be experienced after the next harvesting season.

His warnings were echoed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development at the end of March, which warned of wide-spread food insecurity.

According to the UNCTAD, it's not just the direct trade of fertilizer which is the issue, but also the sudden drops in natural gas, because it is a key ingredient in many nitrogen-based fertilizers, which are "essential agricultural inputs."