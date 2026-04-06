Dog is terrified after being dumped in the trash – how will rescuers get her to trust them?

Irvine, California - Animal rescuer Suzette Hall had actually just wanted to fall into bed after a stressful day, but then she received a dog rescue call that made her drop everything and jump into the car.

The dog was disposed of like garbage. © Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29

She was informed about a small dog that had been abandoned several days ago behind a store, among the garbage cans. Hall felt her heart break.

Full of fear, the four-legged friend hid behind the garbage and wouldn't let anyone come near her.

She only reacted to cars, as if she was hoping that her owners would return. Alas, that wasn't going to happen.

When Hall arrived at the dog's hiding place, she quickly set up a small trap.

Then a lot of patience was required.

"From a distance we watched her come out," the rescuer explained in an Instagram post.

"She circled the trap… over and over and over again. So hungry, but just too scared to go inside."