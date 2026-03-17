US embassy reportedly struck as explosions rock Baghdad

Baghdad, Iraq - Several loud explosions were heard Tuesday evening in Iraq 's capital Baghdad, AFP journalists reported, with a security official reporting a drone and rocket attack on the US embassy.

The US embassy in Baghdad was reportedly targeted in an attack on Tuesday evening. © Ahmad AL-RUBAYE / AFP

In a restaurant in the city, where diners did not react to the initial sounds of the blasts, a witness told AFP he saw detonations caused by the embassy's air defenses intercepting projectiles.

Another witness saw a fire on the edge of the embassy grounds from her balcony, with the blaze also reported by the security official, who said it was caused by a drone.

"The embassy was the target of a drone and rocket attack," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Iraq was drawn into the Middle East war after having long been a proxy battleground between the US and Iran.

Strikes have targeted Iran-backed groups, which in turn have claimed daily attacks on US interests in Iraq and across the region.

In recent days, pro-Iranian armed groups have carried out several attacks against the US embassy, located in a heavily fortified area of central Baghdad, and against an American diplomatic and logistics centre at the city's international airport.