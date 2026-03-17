Israeli strikes shake Tehran as Trump presses allies to get involved in Middle East war

Tehran, Iran - Israel launched a wave of strikes on Tehran and Beirut on Tuesday while attacks in Baghdad drew neighboring Iraq deeper into the Middle East war that has sparked economic turmoil across the globe.

Smoke rises following a strike in Tehran, Iran, amid the US-Israeli war on March 16, 2026. © Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency via REUTERS

Loud explosions shook Tehran Tuesday after a night of bombing, as US President Donald Trump pressed allies to help in the war that has engulfed the Middle East and sparked global economic turmoil.

Oil prices rose more than 5% Tuesday after several countries pushed back on Trump's demand they help protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that is key to the transit of crude and liquefied natural gas.

The US-Israeli war, now in its third week, has killed hundreds and seen Iran launch retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf nations, while Israel bombards Lebanon.

Iraq has also been drawn in, with a drone and rocket attack targeting the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Blasts were heard in Iran's capital Tehran, an AFP journalist said, after a night of heavy bombardment mixed with thunder and rain.

It was not immediate clear what the targets were, but Israel's army said earlier it had launched a wave of strikes "against Iranian terror regime infrastructure across Tehran," as well as strikes in Lebanon.

Lebanese state media reported Tuesday that Israeli strikes at dawn hit a residential building in Beirut's southern suburbs. An AFP photographer saw firefighters tackling a blaze at the site of a strike, while rubble and debris were strewn across the road.

Millions of people have been displaced, notably in Lebanon and Iran, but the war also has also hit the world economy as oil prices surge.

Iran has targeted the energy facilities of its crude-producing neighbors, while its threats against tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz all but closing the vital waterway.

A fifth of global crude oil passes through the Strait and Trump has called on world powers, including US allies, to send warships to escort tankers – so far in vain.