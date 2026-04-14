US journalist detained for weeks in Kuwait as Gulf states ratchet up Iran war mass censorship

Kuwait City, Kuwait- An American-Kuwaiti journalist has been detained for weeks and charged in Kuwait, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Tuesday, as Gulf countries crack down on people sharing footage documenting the US-Israeli war on Iran .

Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, a US-Kuwaiti journalist, has been detained for weeks for reporting on the US-Israeli war on Iran. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, a journalist who has contributed to The New York Times, PBS, and Al Jazeera, has not posted online or been seen in Kuwait since March 2, the press freedom watchdog said.

Hundreds of people have been arrested across the Gulf as US-allied states seek to limit the spread of footage showing the effects of Iran's attacks, including any damage or interceptions.

Journalists have also faced increased scrutiny for taking such footage and have in some countries been barred from taking shots of war damage or sensitive sites.

The press freedom watchdog criticized "increasingly tight censorship over the press".

"It is understood that authorities have charged him with spreading false information, harming national security, and misusing his mobile phone – vague and overly broad accusations that are routinely used to silence independent journalists," it said in a statement.

The CPJ said it emailed the Kuwaiti Embassy in Washington but received no immediate comment.

One of his recent posts included a geolocated video, verified by CNN, that showed a US fighter jet crash near a US air base in Kuwait, according to the CPJ.

He has also commented on videos and images related to the war.

"We call on Kuwait to release Ahmed Shihab-Eldin and drop all charges against him," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah.

She said his case "reflects a broader pattern of using national security laws to stifle scrutiny and control the narrative".