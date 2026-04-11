Iran and US hold marathon negotiations in Pakistan with ceasefire on the brink

Islamabad, Pakistan - Officials from Iran and the US in Pakistan engaged on Saturday in marathon negotiations to end the unprovoked war launched by President Donald Trump and Israel over a month ago.

Iranian and US officials are due to hold more peace negotiations in Islamabad, with a fragile truce teetering on the brink. © REUTERS

A third round of the grueling process began Saturday evening, with both sides still reportedly far apart in their expectations.

The trilateral direct negotiations to end were taking place with host Pakistan, a senior White House official said earlier – a departure from recent practice where both sides held talks via a mediator while seated in separate rooms.

Vice President JD Vance has joined the discredited US negotiating team of Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that the issue of the strategic Strait of Hormuz – through which nearly global crude oil and liquefied natural gas passes in peacetime – was "one of the topics that faces serious disagreement" among the negotiators.

The reports came as the White House said high-level in-person trilateral talks with Iran and Pakistan were "ongoing" in Islamabad late on Saturday.

A senior White House official said in a brief statement that the talks were continuing.

Iran has insisted that the strait will not be completely reopened until a comprehensive peace deal has been agreed and is also reportedly looking at establishing a permanent toll system.