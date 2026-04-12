Senior dog wakes up owner in the dead of night for adorable reason

Greensboro, North Carolina - Jefferly Kelleher was woken up at 5 AM by his old pooch for a truly heartwarming reason!

Lady Izabella woke up her owner at 5 AM to alert him about a little accident she had in her old age. © Threads/Screenshot/jeffsellshousesnc

By the time Lady Izabella, whom Kelleher likes to call Lady Izabella Pouf de Chomp, managed to rouse her human, she had already a little accident, which the 17-year-old pooch freely fessed up to.

Kelleher ended up dragging himself out of bed for a short walk, before cuddling up with the senior dog on the sofa for another hour.

He shared the story on Threads with a photo of Lady Izabella and wrote: "I can’t be upset at that face, though."

Kelleher wasn't the only one taken in by those puppy eyes, with many users who own older animals sympathizing fully.

He told Newsweek that he's had Lady Izabella since she was a four-month-old puppy, who grew into an incredibly intelligent and affectionate companion.

Kelleher even admitted that the venerable canine can get a little scheming, and jokingly suggested she had tried to blame the accident on his other dog.

Overall, he is delighted that Lady Izabella has become famous in her old age.