US sending additional Marines and ships to Mideast as war on Iran rages

Washington DC - The US is sending more Marines and ships to the Middle East two weeks into the US-Israeli campaign against Iran , US media reported on Friday.

Thousands of Marines are being deployed to the Middle East as the US-Israeli war on Iran continues. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Wall Street Journal quoted US officials as saying the Japan-based USS Tripoli and its attached Marines are en route to the region, while The New York Times reported that some 2,500 Marines aboard as many as three ships were headed for the Middle East.

CNN said it was a Marine Expeditionary Unit – which typically includes some 2,500 Marines and sailors – that was being deployed.

The Journal said the request for the additional Marines was made by US Central Command, which is responsible for US troops in the Middle East, and approved by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

There are already Marines in the region supporting operations against Iran, the newspaper added.