Iran fires back at Trump's warning over their "life and safety" at World Cup

Washington DC - Iran says no one can exclude it from the World Cup later this year, in response to President Donald Trump 's warning that their "life and safety" would be at risk in the US.

Iran's soccer team hit back at Donald Trump's (r.) warning that their "life and safety" would be at risk at the World Cup in the US, saying that no one can exclude them. © Collage: AFP & REUTERS

The Iranian team also said in the social media post on Thursday that the US should not be allowed to co-host the tournament if it could not guarantee the safety of the teams taking part.

Trump's comments came just two days after he told FIFA chief Gianni Infantino the Iranian players would be welcome despite the Middle East war.

"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday.

Iran's team responded: "The World Cup is a historic and international event and its governing body is FIFA – not any individual, country.

"Iran's national team, with strength and a series of decisive victories achieved by the brave sons of Iran, was among the first teams to qualify for this major tournament.

"Certainly no one can exclude Iran's national team from the World Cup; the only country that can be excluded is one that merely carries the title of 'host' yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event."

The war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on February 28, has thrown into doubt Iran's participation at this summer's tournament, jointly hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Trump later posted another message on his social media platform to emphasize that the event would be safe for players and spectators from around the world.