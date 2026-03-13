US offers $10 million reward for information on Iran's top leaders

Washington DC - The State Department offered a $10 million reward on Friday for information about Iran 's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and other top officials.

The State Department has offered a massive reward for information on Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and other top officials. © - / AFP

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Minister of Intelligence and Security Esmail Khatib were among the 10 individuals on the State Department list.

"These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organizes and executes terrorism around the world," the State Department said.

It urged tipsters to send information via Tor or Signal and said "your information could make you eligible for relocation and a reward."

The State Department's "Rewards for Justice" program offers cash for intelligence leading to the capture or prosecution of wanted individuals.

Mojtaba Khamenei's father, Ali Khamenei, was killed in a bombing on February 28 at the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran.