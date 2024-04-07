Aid agencies decry Gaza war at six month mark: "Stain on all of humanity"

Geneva, Switzerland - United Nations agencies and other aid organizations decried Sunday the devastating toll wreaked by six months of war in Gaza , warning that the situation is "beyond catastrophic."

"Six months is an awful milestone," the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said, warning that "humanity has been all but abandoned."

The Gaza war broke out on October 7 with an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants that resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants also took more than 250 hostages, and 129 remain in Gaza, including 34 who the army says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 33,175 people in Gaza, mostly women and children.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated his agency's condemnation of the "barbaric act of violence" that unleashed the war and demanded "the release of remaining hostages."

But, he stressed on X, formerly Twitter, "this atrocity does not justify the horrific ongoing bombardment, siege and health system demolition by Israel in Gaza, killing, injuring and starving hundreds of thousands of civilians, including aid workers."

"The denial of basic needs – food, fuel, sanitation, shelter, security and healthcare – is inhumane and intolerable."

Of Gaza's 36 main hospitals, only 10 remain even partially functional, according to the WHO.

Tedros voiced particular outrage at "the deaths and grievous injuries of thousands of children in Gaza," which he said would "remain a stain on all of humanity."

"This assault on present and future generations must end."