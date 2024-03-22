US has Gaza resolution vetoed as Russia and China blast "hypocritical spectacle"

New York, New York - Russia and China on Friday vetoed a US-led draft Security Council resolution on Gaza , with Moscow accusing Washington of a "hypocritical spectacle" that does not pressure Israel.

Russia slammed a US draft resolution on Gaza at the UN Security Council as nothing more than a "hypocritical spectacle." © EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The US, Israel's main ally which has vetoed previous ceasefire calls, put forward a resolution which highlighted "the imperative of an immediate and sustained ceasefire" and condemned the October 7 attack by Hamas.



Russia and China exercised their vetoes, Algeria also voted against and Guyana abstained. The other 11 Security Council members voted in favor, including permanent members France and Britain.

Russia's ambassador, Vasily Nebenzia, said that the United States was doing nothing to rein in Israel, mocking Washington for speaking of a ceasefire after "Gaza has been virtually wiped off the face of the Earth."

"We have observed a typical hypocritical spectacle," he said.

"The American product is exceedingly politicized, with the sole purpose being to play to voters and throw them a bone in the form of some kind of a mention of a ceasefire in Gaza," he said.

The resolution will "ensure the impunity of Israel, whose crimes are not even assessed in the draft."