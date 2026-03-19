Palestine solidarity activists prepare to embark on largest-ever flotilla mission to Gaza

Palestine solidarity activists have announced the largest aid flotilla yet is preparing to sail to Gaza this spring.

Members of the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza are seen moored at the small island of Koufonisi, south of Crete, on September 26, 2025. © Eleftherios ELIS / AFP

"With our governments fueling genocide and failing to uphold their legal and moral obligations, the people of global civil society are rising together in larger and larger numbers," the Freedom Flotilla Coalition Steering Committee said in a statement.

"This flotilla is collective action on a massive global scale – uniting activists, legal experts, parliamentarians, medical professionals, engineers, artists, journalists, and other people of conscience across the world."

The upcoming voyage brings together the Global Sumud Flotilla, Global Freedom and Sumud Flotilla, Thousand Madleens to Gaza, and the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

The groups are joining forces with the aim of breaking Israel's brutal siege of Gaza.

Since 2010, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition has attempted to deliver life-saving aid to the Palestinian people while drawing attention to governments' and world leaders' complicity in Israel's atrocities.

So far, Israel has prevented each of the boats from reaching Gaza's shores.