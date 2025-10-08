Israel intercepts more Gaza-bound aid flotilla boats as global outrage grows
The organizers of a new Gaza-bound aid flotilla said the Israeli army intercepted eight of its boats on Wednesday.
"In one hour, eight boats were intercepted by the Israeli army: Abd Elkarim Eid, Alaa Al-Najar, Anas Al-Sharif, Gaza Sunbird, Leïla Khaled, Milad, Soul of My Soul, and Um Saad," the Freedom Flotilla Coalition reported.
The interceptions began around 120 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza.
"Only the Conscience is still sailing as it is attacked by an Israeli military helicopter," the coalition added.
The Conscience is carrying more than 90 journalists, doctors, and activists aiming to break Israel's brutal blockade on Gaza.
The Israeli foreign ministry confirmed it had intercepted boats attempting to reach Gaza.
"Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing. The vessels and the passengers are transferred to an Israeli port," the ministry said on social media.
"All the passengers are safe and in good health. The passengers are expected to be deported promptly," it added.
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said the boats were carrying "vital aid worth over $110,000 USD in medicines, respiratory equipment, and nutritional supplies that were destined for Gaza's starving hospitals."
Israel slammed for "arbitrary" and "unlawful" detention of flotilla activists
Israel has blocked several international aid flotillas in recent months from reaching the besieged Palestinian territory, where the UN says famine has set in.
The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry last month joined numerous human rights experts and organizations in stating that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.
The grassroots Freedom Flotilla Coalition has aimed to deliver life-saving aid to the Palestinian people while drawing attention to governments' and world leaders' complicity in Israel's atrocities.
"Israel has no legal authority to detain international volunteers aboard these ships," David Heap, a member of the coalition's steering committee, said in a statement.
"This seizure blatantly violates international law and defies the [International Court of Justice's] binding orders requiring unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza. Our volunteers are not subject to Israeli jurisdiction and cannot be criminalized for delivering aid or challenging an illegal blockade. Their detention is arbitrary, unlawful, and must end immediately."
Israeli naval forces last week blocked the Global Sumud Flotilla of around 45 vessels – drawing mass protests across the world. The boats were carrying politicians and activists including Swedish climate and human rights campaigner Greta Thunberg, whom Israel is accused of horrifically abusing.
Cover photo: Collage: Freedom Flotilla Coalition