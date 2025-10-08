Israel intercepts more Gaza-bound aid flotilla boats as global outrage grows

The organizers of a new Gaza -bound aid flotilla said the Israeli army intercepted eight of its boats on Wednesday.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition announced that Israel intercepted eight aid boats bound for Gaza on Wednesday. © Collage: Freedom Flotilla Coalition

"In one hour, eight boats were intercepted by the Israeli army: Abd Elkarim Eid, Alaa Al-Najar, Anas Al-Sharif, Gaza Sunbird, Leïla Khaled, Milad, Soul of My Soul, and Um Saad," the Freedom Flotilla Coalition reported.

The interceptions began around 120 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza.

"Only the Conscience is still sailing as it is attacked by an Israeli military helicopter," the coalition added.

The Conscience is carrying more than 90 journalists, doctors, and activists aiming to break Israel's brutal blockade on Gaza.

The Israeli foreign ministry confirmed it had intercepted boats attempting to reach Gaza.

"Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing. The vessels and the passengers are transferred to an Israeli port," the ministry said on social media.

"All the passengers are safe and in good health. The passengers are expected to be deported promptly," it added.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said the boats were carrying "vital aid worth over $110,000 USD in medicines, respiratory equipment, and nutritional supplies that were destined for Gaza's starving hospitals."