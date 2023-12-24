Pope Francis calls for peace in Christmas Eve mass: "Tonight our hearts are in Bethlehem"

Vatican City - Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for peace as he kicked off Christmas celebrations with a mass at Saint Peter's Basilica as Israeli attacks continued in the Gaza Strip .

Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on December 24, 2023. © REUTERS

"Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world," the pope said to some 6,500 faithful who attended the traditional service.

Francis' address never mentioned Israel or Gaza by name, but he made numerous references to violence and war.

Arguing that justice would not come "from a show of force," the pontiff said Jesus "does not eliminate injustice from above by a show of force, but from below, by a show of love."

"He does not burst on the scene with limitless power," he said, speaking in Italian with an official translation provided in seven languages.