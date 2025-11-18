UN Security Council passes US-drafted resolution for "International Stabilization Force" in Gaza

New York, New York - The UN Security Council voted Monday in favor of a US-drafted resolution bolstering Donald Trump's Gaza plan that includes the deployment of an international force and a path to a future Palestinian state.

Demonstrators gather outside United Nations headquarters before members of the UN Security Council meet to vote on a draft resolution to authorize an International Stabilization Force in Gaza, on November 17, 2025. © Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

There were 13 votes in favor of the text, which US President Trump claimed would lead to "further Peace all over the World," with only Russia and China abstaining – but no vetoes.

Trump posted on social media that the vote "acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me...will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations, (and) will lead to further Peace all over the World."

US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said after the vote that "today's resolution represents another significant step that will enable Gaza to prosper and an environment that will allow Israel to live in security."

But Hamas, which is excluded by the resolution from any governance role in Gaza, said the resolution did not meet Palestinians' "political and humanitarian demands and rights."

The text, which was revised several times as a result of high-stakes negotiations, "endorses" the US president's plan, which allowed for a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to take hold on October 10 in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The Gaza Strip has been largely reduced to rubble after two years of relentless Israeli assault.

The peace plan authorizes the creation of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) that would work with Israel and Egypt and newly trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and demilitarize the Gaza Strip.

The ISF is mandated to work on the "permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups," protecting civilians, and securing humanitarian aid corridors.

In a statement, the feminist antiwar organization CODEPINK said it rejected the "Stabilization Force" as a solution for peace and justice.

"We reject any political arrangement imposed by those who have enabled the genocide for the past two years," the group said. "We recognize that true peace and stability for Palestinians can only happen with an end to Israel's decades-long occupation, the full realization of Palestinian rights, and accountability for the genocide in Gaza."