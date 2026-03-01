US-Israeli war on Iran: Nine killed in retaliatory Iranian missile attack on Israel

Beit Shemesh, Israel - An Iranian missile attack on Sunday in the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh killed at least nine people and left 11 missing, police said, in the deadliest strike in the country since the war began.

At least nine were killed in an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the US and Israel. © AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

"So far, more than 45 injured people in varying degrees of severity have been evacuated, and the bodies of nine fatalities have been recovered," police said in a statement.

"At this time, there are 11 missing persons with whom contact has not yet been established," the statement said, adding that search operations were ongoing.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency services also said EMTs and paramedics had pronounced nine people dead.

Dozens of Israeli rescue personnel were deployed to the site of the impact, and an AFP photographer saw teams removing a body from the rubble of the building that bore the brunt of the missile strike.

"They are bringing all kinds of equipment to try to locate people," said another AFP photographer at the scene of the attack.

"Apparently, there are still people underneath," he added, as rescue teams continued their search.

The US and Israel launched a wave of strikes against Iran on Saturday, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and sparking a rapid retaliation from Tehran, which continued into Sunday.