New polling reveals Americans' dramatic shift in sympathies toward Israel and Palestine
Washington DC - New polling data released on Friday reveals Americans' dramatic shift in sympathies toward Israel and Palestine in recent years.
Today, 41% of Americans sympathize more with the Palestinians, while 36% sympathize more with the Israelis, according to new Gallup polling. The rest of the respondents were undecided or said they favored both or neither.
The gap is not statistically significant, but it marks the first time since Gallup asked the question more than two decades ago that Israel was not on top.
The findings – based a telephone survey of 1,001 adults from February 2-16 – suggest a sharp and steady rise in recent years in pro-Palestine sentiment, which was at just 27% in 2024 and 33% in 2025.
Pro-Israel sentiment appears to be on the decline, dropping from 51% in 2024 and 46% in 2025.
The differences are even starker among Democrats, 65% of whom reported that their sympathies lie more with the Palestinian people. Around 70% of Republicans continue to side with Israel, although that figure has declined by 10 percentage points over the past decade.
In 2026, independent voters were also seen to sympathize more with Palestinians (41%) than Israelis (30%) for the first time.
Israel accused of genocide in Gaza
The new polling results come as the Democratic National Committee continues to block the release of a report analyzing the factors contributing to the party's 2024 White House loss to Donald Trump. The analysis reportedly shows that Kamala Harris' support for Israel cost her significant support.
The US has seen mass protests in support of Palestine since Israel launched its all-out assault on Gaza in October 2023.
Numerous human rights organizations and international experts have determined that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza for over two years.
The International Court of Justice has ruled Israel's assault on Gaza plausibly genocidal, and the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Meanwhile, Palestinians in the West Bank are living under a brutal apartheid system, with Israel moving to expand settlements and take over large swaths of the illegally occupied territory.
Since retaking the White House, Trump has announced plans to turn Gaza into "the Riviera of the Middle East," sparking fears of further mass displacement and ethnic cleansing.
Cover photo: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP