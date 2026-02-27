New polling reveals Americans' dramatic shift in sympathies toward Israel and Palestine

Washington DC - New polling data released on Friday reveals Americans' dramatic shift in sympathies toward Israel and Palestine in recent years.

Protesters wave Palestinian flags during a "Nakba 76" rally on the National Mall in Washington DC on May 18, 2024. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Today, 41% of Americans sympathize more with the Palestinians, while 36% sympathize more with the Israelis, according to new Gallup polling. The rest of the respondents were undecided or said they favored both or neither.

The gap is not statistically significant, but it marks the first time since Gallup asked the question more than two decades ago that Israel was not on top.

The findings – based a telephone survey of 1,001 adults from February 2-16 – suggest a sharp and steady rise in recent years in pro-Palestine sentiment, which was at just 27% in 2024 and 33% in 2025.

Pro-Israel sentiment appears to be on the decline, dropping from 51% in 2024 and 46% in 2025.

The differences are even starker among Democrats, 65% of whom reported that their sympathies lie more with the Palestinian people. Around 70% of Republicans continue to side with Israel, although that figure has declined by 10 percentage points over the past decade.

In 2026, independent voters were also seen to sympathize more with Palestinians (41%) than Israelis (30%) for the first time.