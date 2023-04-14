Joke of the Day for April 14, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is hopping in to make you smile! Here's your daily dose of funny.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did one amphibian tell the other when it made a mistake?

Answer: Frog-get about it!

Today's Joke of the Day features a green dream team!
Today's Joke of the Day features a green dream team!  © Collage: Unsplash/gary tresize & TAG24

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Missed yesterday's funny? Catch it here.

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorites. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/gary tresize & TAG24

More on Joke of the Day: