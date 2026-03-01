Joke of the Night for March 1, 2026: Hot dog hilarity!
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to tuck you in with a laugh! Here's one to end your Sunday Funday with a smile.
Why do hot dogs and baseball go so well together?
Because there are wurst things than a day at the ballpark.
