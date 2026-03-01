Joke of the Day for March 1, 2026: A Sunday funny to kickstart the month!
Today's Joke of the Day is here to celebrate Sunday Funday. Here's one to kickoff your new month with a smile!
Joke of the Day
If Sunday and Monday had a fight, who would win?
Sunday. Monday is a weak day.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jess Bailey