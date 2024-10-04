Dockworker strike ends after union and port operators reach tentative deal!

New York, New York - Dockworkers will return to work after a three-day strike at East and Gulf Coast ports after the union and port operators reached a tentative deal on pay and extended the current contract to January 15, both sides said Thursday.

Dockworkers ended their three-day strike for better pay after the International Longshoremen's Association reached a tentative agreement with port operators. © REUTERS

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) had launched a work stoppage early Tuesday after negotiations with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), which represents shipping companies and terminal operators, hit an impasse.



The strike – which involved 45,000 workers, according to the ILA – paralyzed 36 ports from Maine to Texas, which handle an array of goods from food to electronics.

But Thursday evening, the two sides announced in a joint statement that they had "reached a tentative agreement on wages and have agreed to extend the Master Contract until January 15, 2025 to return to the bargaining table to negotiate all other outstanding issues."

"Effective immediately, all current job actions will cease and all work covered by the Master Contract will resume."

The statement did not offer terms of the deal, but The Wall Street Journal, citing sources close to the matter, said USMX had proposed a 62% salary increase over six years, which allowed the deal to be reached.

The strike was the first walkout by the union since 1977 after negotiations stalled over union demands for significant wage increases and protection against automation-related job loss.

President Joe Biden celebrated the suspension of the strike late Thursday.

"I want to thank the union workers, the carriers, and the port operators for acting patriotically to reopen our ports and ensure the availability of critical supplies for Hurricane Helene recovery and rebuilding," Biden said in a statement.