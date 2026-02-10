San Francisco teachers "shut it down" with first strike in decades

San Francisco, California - Teachers in San Francisco kicked off a major strike on Monday for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Teachers with the San Francisco Unified School District hold signs during a rally outside of City Hall on the first day of their strike on February 9, 2026. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Members of the United Educators of San Francisco, which represents around 6,000 teachers in the San Francisco Unified School District, are on strike for the first time since 1979.

"Thousands of educators, families, and community members shut it down at San Francisco this morning. We are fighting for stable schools and the support our students deserve. SFUSD can't ignore us anymore. This is just the beginning," the union wrote on Instagram on Monday.

The educators are fighting for higher wages, improved health benefits, and more resources for students with special needs.

The walkout came after teachers and the school district failed to reach a contract agreement over the weekend.

"What this contract represents is stability for San Francisco Unified for years to come, and its commitment to us in coming to an agreement immediately will secure the schools that San Franciscans deserve," UESF President Cassondra Curiel said in a press conference.

"You can expect to see strong picket lines until that agreement is achieved," she added.

In an update posted to X late Monday afternoon, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said, "The educators and district are at the table right now. They are making progress, and I am encouraging them to stay at the table and get this deal done."

"I want our kids back in school as quickly as possible. Although they are making progress, our public schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday February 10th."