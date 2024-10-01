Dockworkers launch historic strike across East and Gulf Coast: "Nothing's going to move without us"
New York, New York - Dockworkers at major ports along the East and Gulf Coasts began walking off the job early Tuesday, initiating a historic strike after last-minute negotiations yielded no new labor contract.
A strike at the Port of Virginia "began at 12:01 AM," the port said on its website, adding that talks between the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) shipping group "have reached an impasse."
"This is not unique to Virginia," the port of Virginia said. "This is a coast-wide labor action, meaning it is directed at container ports along the US East and Gulf Coasts."
Neither the ILA nor USMX replied immediately to a request for comment.
A possible stoppage had been in the offing for months, with the odds rising in recent weeks as the two sides described themselves as far apart, with no sign of real progress.
USMX however said late Monday that it was "hopeful" after the two sides exchanged counter-offers.
But when the six-year contract expired at midnight, there was still no deal.
"Nothing's going to move without us – nothing," ILA President Harold Daggett said Tuesday outside a port in Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to The New York Times.
ILA keeps strike wave going in US
The walkout marks the ILA's first since 1977 and follows other high-profile strikes at automakers, Boeing, and other employers. The contract directly affects some 25,000 ILA members at 14 large US ports, including New York/New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, Savannah, New Orleans, and Houston.
President Joe Biden, a close ally of organized labor, has so far ruled out federal intervention, citing the need to respect collective bargaining rights.
The union is pressing for protections against automation-related job loss and for hefty wage hikes after dockworkers kept providing essential services throughout the pandemic.
Shipping interests are engaging in a "disgraceful" effort "to make their billion-dollar profits at United States ports, and off the backs of American ILA longshore workers," the ILA said Monday.
USMX said late Monday its new offer would "increase wages by nearly 50%, triple employer contributions to employee retirement plans, strengthen our health care options, and retain the current language around automation and semi-automation."
Media reports say the ILA is asking for a 77% wage increase over six years.
Oxford Economics estimated that a failure by executives to agree to the demands would dent US gross domestic product by $4.5 billion to $7.5 billion per week.
New York officials emphasized that any strike would not lead to shortages of basic goods.
"We don't anticipate shortages of essential goods anytime soon," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul. "People do not need to rush out to the grocery store and stockpile goods like they did during the pandemic."
Vehicles and semiconductors, though, could be affected more quickly, she added, while a lengthy strike may limit availability of fresh foods such as bananas.
