Dockworkers launch historic strike across East and Gulf Coast: "Nothing's going to move without us"

New York, New York - Dockworkers at major ports along the East and Gulf Coasts began walking off the job early Tuesday, initiating a historic strike after last-minute negotiations yielded no new labor contract.

International Longshoremen's Association President Harold Daggett (l.) led dockworkers in a walkout as a long-awaited strike kicked off Tuesday morning. © Facebook/International Longshoremen's Association

A strike at the Port of Virginia "began at 12:01 AM," the port said on its website, adding that talks between the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) shipping group "have reached an impasse."



"This is not unique to Virginia," the port of Virginia said. "This is a coast-wide labor action, meaning it is directed at container ports along the US East and Gulf Coasts."

Neither the ILA nor USMX replied immediately to a request for comment.

A possible stoppage had been in the offing for months, with the odds rising in recent weeks as the two sides described themselves as far apart, with no sign of real progress.

USMX however said late Monday that it was "hopeful" after the two sides exchanged counter-offers.

But when the six-year contract expired at midnight, there was still no deal.

"Nothing's going to move without us – nothing," ILA President Harold Daggett said Tuesday outside a port in Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to The New York Times.